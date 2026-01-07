Senior dog nearly forgets most important part of bedtime routine in hilarious TikTok
California - It was already bedtime for 16-year-old Max, but at the last moment, the dog, who suffers from memory issues, remembered the most important thing!
Max goes to sleep every evening around 7 PM. The little Chorkie – a cute cross between a Chihuahua and a Yorkshire Terrier – slowly trots down the hallway to put himself to bed.
The four-legged friend, who hasn't been able to walk properly for years, seems tired and cautious as he makes his way through the hall in a viral TikTok.
But something special happened that evening: just before he disappeared into bed, Max paused.
Then, he suddenly turned around.
Max suffers from cognitive dysfunction syndrome, which is comparable to dementia in humans.
He forgets a lot, and some things confuse him, but he always remembers one thing: his evening snack!
The bone broth nightcap is simply part of Max's routine – a little moment of happiness that gives him security and contentment each night.
Max's owner, Sandra Bond, captured the moment on video and shared it on her TikTok page @dogcrushboutique, which the clip has gone totally viral.
Max's adorable bedtime detour goes viral
Sandra knows that Max has already been given more time than many other dogs of his breed. Despite his health limitations, she enjoys every second with him and his twin sister Pumpkin.
"I don't miss the little things happening now. My mind is on record daily," she told Newsweek.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@dogcrushboutique