Senior dog nearly forgets most important part of bedtime routine in hilarious TikTok

California - It was already bedtime for 16-year-old Max, but at the last moment, the dog , who suffers from memory issues, remembered the most important thing!

Max was making his way to bed when he suddenly turned back. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@dogcrushboutique

Max goes to sleep every evening around 7 PM. The little Chorkie – a cute cross between a Chihuahua and a Yorkshire Terrier – slowly trots down the hallway to put himself to bed.

The four-legged friend, who hasn't been able to walk properly for years, seems tired and cautious as he makes his way through the hall in a viral TikTok.

But something special happened that evening: just before he disappeared into bed, Max paused.

Then, he suddenly turned around.

Max suffers from cognitive dysfunction syndrome, which is comparable to dementia in humans.

He forgets a lot, and some things confuse him, but he always remembers one thing: his evening snack!

The bone broth nightcap is simply part of Max's routine – a little moment of happiness that gives him security and contentment each night.

Max's owner, Sandra Bond, captured the moment on video and shared it on her TikTok page @dogcrushboutique, which the clip has gone totally viral.