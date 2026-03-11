Woman reunites with her missing childhood dog after a decade!

Fort Lauderdale, Florida - Checking this senior dog 's microchip led to a jaw-dropping discovery: this rescued pup had been missing for over a decade. Luckily, the family was thrilled to have her back.

A Florida family's dog was missing for over a decade. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@abandonedpetrescue

When an elderly pooch was brought to Abandoned Pet Rescue, the shelter manager, Kara Starzyk, quickly figured out the pet had been missing for 12 years and called the registered owner.

"My first reaction was shock," Starzyk told Newsweek.

"Shocking that the owner answered and that she had been missing her for so long."

As it turned out, the dog named Sparkles had disappeared more than ten years ago – when her owner was just a seven-year-old kid.

Starzyk reached the now-adult woman's mother, Katie Boada.

"I was in utter disbelief. I actually thought it was fraud at first," Boada told the outlet.