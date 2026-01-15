Six puppies suffer near-fatal fentanyl overdose in shocking fire rescue operation

Gold Bar, Washington - The Sky Valley fire station in Gold Bar undertook an alarming dog rescue operation recently when a group of ten-week-old puppies were handed over in life-threatening condition, victims of severe drug poisoning.

When the dogs arrived at the Sky Valley station, firefighters immediately administered first aid. © Screenshot/Instagram/@sky_valley_fire

Several people initially brought three puppies to their local fire station.

The four-legged friends were unconscious, showing massive breathing problems, and some were already in cardiac arrest, the department reported in an Instagram post.

At that moment, the emergency services quickly realized that all three pups showed almost identical symptoms – and the problem pointed to an external cause.

The firefighters immediately began life-saving measures.

In addition to CPR resuscitation and oxygen administration, Naloxone (aka Narcan) was also used.

This drug is primarily used for opioid overdoses. According to the emergency services, it was suspected that the puppies had come into contact with fentanyl.

"Also knowing that Fetanyl is one of the major causes of poisoning, when introduced in the air as a powder, it was our firefighters best guess that the puppies had experienced a fetanyl OD," explained the dog rescuers.

While providing medical care, Sky Valley rescuers notified the Snohomish County (Washington) Sheriff's Office – and then the story got even stranger.