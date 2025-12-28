Sweet dog abandoned in front of animal shelter right before Christmas

Stratford, Connecticut - The holiday season is usually full of joy and love, but not for a sweet dog named Walter, who is waiting for his forever home after being left outside of a shelter.

Two-year-old Walter has managed to keep his spirits up, despite his heartbreaking twist of fate. © Screenshot/Facebook/Stratford Animal Control

Earlier this month, Stratford Animal Control in Connecticut shared a sweet but heartbreaking post on Facebook.



It shows a large dog posing next to Santa Claus, and although the sweet snap might make a reader smile, there's some real pain in the four-legged friend's eyes.

As the shelter explained, Walter suffered a devastating twist of fate just before Christmas.

"He was found tied outside the shelter with a note saying he’d been discovered abandoned at a dog park," the Facebook post said.

Despite all that he's gone through, the two-year-old dog still loves to cuddle and has a gentle nature, seeking to be close to those around him.

The shelter is not giving up on Walter, and the employees are working hard to find the perfect home for this "gentle giant."