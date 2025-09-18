Drunken monkeys: Chimp alcohol consumption may explain human attraction to booze

Berkeley, California - Chimpanzees consume the equivalent of at least one alcoholic drink per day as they eat ripe, fermenting fruit, says a new study that addresses one possible reason why humans are drawn to booze.

Chimpanzees ingest about half an ounce of alcohol per day as they eat fermenting fruit, which could explain why humans are attracted to alcohol. © IMAGO / United Archives International

The study, carried out in the wilds of Africa where the animals live, supports the theory that people may have inherited from primates a taste for alcohol and the ability to metabolize it even, though it's technically toxic for us.

The researchers collected fruits that chimps eat and measured their ethanol content, which is produced as sugar ferments. They concluded that these evolutionary cousins of ours consume alcohol on a daily basis.

And not just a little. Through the large amount of fruit that chimps eat, the researchers reckon the animals take in about half an ounce of alcohol per day.

Correcting for body size, it is like the chimps are drinking a pint of beer per day, Aleksey Maro, lead author of the study published in the journal Science Advances, told AFP.

"It's not an insubstantial amount of alcohol, but very diluted and more associated with food," said the PhD candidate at the University of California, Berkeley.

"We've seen for the first time that, indeed, our closest living relatives are consuming physiologically relevant doses of alcohol routinely daily," Maro said.