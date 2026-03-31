Boy has to make heartbreaking decision after caring for stray puppies

Odesa, Ukraine - A young Ukrainian boy was taking care of two stray baby dogs near a factory, but when tragedy struck, he had to make a heartbreaking decision.

After the death of these pup's mom, it became clear that they needed help. © Screenshot/YouTube/Love Furry Friends - Rescue Channel

The boy did all he could to take care of the stray puppies: the pups lived with their mother on a factory site, but snuck out from under the fence to play with the boy.

Sadly, tragedy struck when the mama dog was fatally hit by a car.

With a heavy heart, the boy turned to the Love Furry Friends animal rescue from Odessa for help.

The boy told Olea, the organizer for Love Furry Friends, that he'd named the pups Matros and Albatros.

Following the death of the dog's mom, the boy realized he couldn't do enough for the young canines.

After a long goodbye with lots of cuddles, Olena took the dogs to the shelter.

"He said goodbye with tears in his eyes," the organization wrote in the subtitles of the rescue video posted to YouTube.