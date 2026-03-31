Boy has to make heartbreaking decision after caring for stray puppies
Odesa, Ukraine - A young Ukrainian boy was taking care of two stray baby dogs near a factory, but when tragedy struck, he had to make a heartbreaking decision.
The boy did all he could to take care of the stray puppies: the pups lived with their mother on a factory site, but snuck out from under the fence to play with the boy.
Sadly, tragedy struck when the mama dog was fatally hit by a car.
With a heavy heart, the boy turned to the Love Furry Friends animal rescue from Odessa for help.
The boy told Olea, the organizer for Love Furry Friends, that he'd named the pups Matros and Albatros.
Following the death of the dog's mom, the boy realized he couldn't do enough for the young canines.
After a long goodbye with lots of cuddles, Olena took the dogs to the shelter.
"He said goodbye with tears in his eyes," the organization wrote in the subtitles of the rescue video posted to YouTube.
Despite the heartbreak, the pups are healthy
Olea took Matros and Albatros to the Love Furry Friends shelter.
There, the pups got their first bath. After a brief introduction to the other dogs, Olena took them to the vet.
The vet determined that the puppies were around six months old and gave them their standard vaccinations.
Luckily, Matros and Albatros were in good health.
Then, the dogs went back to the shelter and got plenty of good food and cuddles.
Love Furry Friends hopes to find a forever family for their newest pups as quickly as possible.
Cover photo: Screenshot/YouTube/Love Furry Friends - Rescue Channel