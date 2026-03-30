Chihuahua comes up with hilarious solution after kids kick her out of their room
When it comes to finding a cozy place to sleep, this Chihuahua has a real knack for it. The little dog has TikTokers everywhere saying, "Aww!"
When the kids declared their room off-limits by closing the door, the pooch named Penny took action.
Penny didn't scratch or bark. Instead, she proved surprisingly resourceful and quickly made her own cozy bed in the laundry room. She even tucked herself in with a comforter!
Penny's owner, Esmeralda Vargas, shared a clip of the dog's novel solution on her TikTok channel.
The clip quickly went viral – it boasts more than a million views and hundreds of thousands of likes. TikTokers were smitten with this clever chihuahua.
Some commenters praised Penny's calmness, while others celebrated the little pooch's ingenuity.
A few users even joked that their own dogs would probably have just whined instead of finding a comfy solution!
Dogs need a safe and cozy place to sleep
The cute clip also got some viewers thinking: where should dogs actually sleep?
Many TikTokers in the comments wrote in to say that they let their pets sleep in the bedroom or in their children's bed. Other users claim the living room is the best place for their pets to slumber.
Regardless of which room you choose, dogs need a cozy, safe spot to sleep.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@essmei1