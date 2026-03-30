Chihuahua comes up with hilarious solution after kids kick her out of their room

When it comes to finding a cozy place to sleep, this Chihuahua has a real knack for it. The little dog has TikTokers everywhere saying, "Aww!"

Getting locked out wasn't a problem for this clever dog... © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@essmei1

When the kids declared their room off-limits by closing the door, the pooch named Penny took action.

Penny didn't scratch or bark. Instead, she proved surprisingly resourceful and quickly made her own cozy bed in the laundry room. She even tucked herself in with a comforter!

Penny's owner, Esmeralda Vargas, shared a clip of the dog's novel solution on her TikTok channel.

The clip quickly went viral – it boasts more than a million views and hundreds of thousands of likes. TikTokers were smitten with this clever chihuahua.

Some commenters praised Penny's calmness, while others celebrated the little pooch's ingenuity.

A few users even joked that their own dogs would probably have just whined instead of finding a comfy solution!