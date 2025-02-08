Live beetles found in shipment of Japanese snack foods imported to the US

Los Angeles, California - Dozens of giant beetles being smuggled inside a shipment of Japanese snacks were uncovered at a US airport, customs officials said Wednesday.

This undated handout photo released by US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) on Wednesday shows beetles that were found concealed inside multiple packages of Japanese snacks at Los Angeles International Airport. © US Customs and Border Protection / AFP

The live creepy crawlies, which were up to five inches (13 centimeters) long, were concealed among potato chips, chocolate, and other goodies at Los Angeles International Airport last month.

The 37 creatures were likely destined for collectors of exotic insects, US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said, estimating they were worth around $1,500.

"They may look harmless but in reality, smuggled beetles pose a significant threat to our vital agriculture resources," said Cheryl Davies of the CBP in Los Angeles.

"Beetles can become a serious pest by eating plants, leaves, and roots and by laying eggs on tree bark which damages our forests."

The specimens – which included scarab beetles, stag beetles, and darkling beetles – will now likely find their way to local zoos that have permits for such creatures, the CBP said.

Alongside its traditional cuisine, Japan has in recent years nurtured a reputation for innovative snacks, which include KitKat chocolates flavored with cherry blossom or wasabi.