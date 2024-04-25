Over 100 pilot whales stranded on beach as biologists race to rescue

Australia - Marine biologists raced Thursday to save more than 100 pilot whales after a mass stranding on an Australian beach, with officials fearing many will have to be euthanized.

Marine biologists raced Thursday to save more than 100 pilot whales after a mass stranding on an Australian beach (file photo). © GLENN NICHOLLS / AFP

Western Australia's Parks and Wildlife Service said 26 of the beached pilot whales had already died.



As many as 160 pilot whales became stranded Thursday morning at Toby's Inlet, officials said, located about three hours drive south of the state capital, Perth.

"A team of experienced staff including wildlife officers, marine scientists, veterinarians are on site or on their way," the Parks and Wildlife Service said in a statement.

Wildlife officers will try to guide some of the pilot whales away from the beach and into deeper water.

But the service said that "these events usually result in the beached animals having to be euthanized as the most humane outcome."

"We always hope for the best outcome," the wildlife service added.