Pilot whales euthanized after mass stranding in Australia

Cheynes, Australia - Australian authorities have euthanized 45 pilot whales following a mass stranding on a beach in Western Australia .

Volunteers work to keep a pod of long-finned pilot whales alive near Cheynes Beach east of Albany, Australia. © AAP Image/WA Department of Biodiversity, Conservation and Attractions via REUTERS

The whales were part of a larger pod of 97 animals who stranded on Tuesday at Cheynes Beach, some 450 kilometres south-east of Perth.



Fifty-two whales died overnight on Tuesday, while rescue efforts were made to return the 45 still alive to deeper water throughout Wednesday.

However the whales re-stranded later in the day, the Parks and Wildlife Service said.

"Sadly, the decision had to be made to euthanise the remaining whales to avoid prolonging their suffering. It was a difficult decision for all involved however the welfare of the whales had to take precedence," the service said.

"We thank everyone who assisted with the attempt to save the whales over the last two days."