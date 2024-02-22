Is China sending more pandas to the San Diego Zoo?

Beijing, China - China said Thursday it had signed agreements to send pandas to a zoo in San Diego, after nearly all the beloved black-and-white animals on loan in the United States were returned during years of diplomatic tensions.

China is reportedly planning to send giant pandas to the San Diego Zoo! © STR / AFP

Foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told a regular press briefing that "Chinese institutions have already signed agreements with... the San Diego Zoo in the US."



The agreement centered "on a new round of cooperation in giant panda protection," she said.

A deal was also signed with a zoo in Madrid, and Beijing is in talks with zoos in Washington and Vienna, she added.

China has long deployed the fluffy envoys to various countries as "panda diplomacy," often to further its foreign policy aims.

Tensions between Washington and Beijing mean that only a handful of the bears remain in the United States, with three having left the national zoo in Washington in November.