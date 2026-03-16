Lonely dog resigns to a tragic fate in the freezing cold – before a miracle arrives!

Odessa, Ukraine - In Ukraine, not only is there endless suffering because of the war, but a freezing winter has also been particularly challenging. Animals have also struggled in these sub-zero temperatures, such as this lonely dog named Buran, who was recently rescued just as he was about to be snowed in.

Buran had no shelter, so he simply resigned himself to his fate in the snow... © Screenshot/YouTube/Love Furry Friends - Rescue Channel

It was just 5°F when the animal rights activists from Odessa became aware of the four-legged friend. Buran had lain down in the snow and accepted that it was increasingly covering his fur.

Of course, dogs can pack a lot into their winter coats, but very low temperatures can also lead to hypothermia, especially in the genital area of male dogs.

Unfortunately, the furry friend did not understand that rescuer Olena only wanted to help when she approached.

Buran was very shy and tried to keep his distance from her.

Eventually, Olena managed to lure him in with dry food.

But the Ukrainian woman's further attempts to get closer to the dog also failed, as Buran refused to let her help him.