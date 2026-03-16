Lonely dog resigns to a tragic fate in the freezing cold – before a miracle arrives!
Odessa, Ukraine - In Ukraine, not only is there endless suffering because of the war, but a freezing winter has also been particularly challenging. Animals have also struggled in these sub-zero temperatures, such as this lonely dog named Buran, who was recently rescued just as he was about to be snowed in.
It was just 5°F when the animal rights activists from Odessa became aware of the four-legged friend. Buran had lain down in the snow and accepted that it was increasingly covering his fur.
Of course, dogs can pack a lot into their winter coats, but very low temperatures can also lead to hypothermia, especially in the genital area of male dogs.
Unfortunately, the furry friend did not understand that rescuer Olena only wanted to help when she approached.
Buran was very shy and tried to keep his distance from her.
Eventually, Olena managed to lure him in with dry food.
But the Ukrainian woman's further attempts to get closer to the dog also failed, as Buran refused to let her help him.
Buran the dog makes a remarkable transformation
After 20 minutes, the struggle finally came to an end. Buran became less and less guarded until Olena finally grabbed him and pushed him into the transport box.
Of course, the four-legged friend didn't want to go in there – but it was too late.
The first stop was the Love Furry Friends shelter, where Buran had to endure what was probably his very first bath.
However, the two-year-old dog not only bravely handled this, but also had his fur cut.
Afterwards, the stray looked like a completely different dog! He later went to the vet, who was able to confirm that the male dog was in good health.
Buran's rescue story can be seen in a YouTube video shared over the weekend. The animal rights activists are currently looking for a new home for the dog.
If you would like to support the brave Love Furry Friends in their work, you can find all the important information under their videos.
Cover photo: Screenshot/YouTube/Love Furry Friends - Rescue Channel