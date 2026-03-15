Police dog's "crime" against stuffed toy becomes viral sensation after hilarious post
Lucas County, Ohio - An unusual "criminal case" caused a stir at the Lucas County Sheriff's Office in Ohio: a stuffed toy lamb was found brutally torn to pieces, and it may have been an inside job!
"Earlier today, deputies responded to Major Dave Friddell’s office after a stuffed lamb ( aka Lamby) was discovered face down on the carpet in what investigators are calling an 'organized squeaker crime scene with intent to defluff'." the sheriff's office posted on Facebook.
"The scene was disturbing. Stuffing is scattered across the floor. Lamby was fully compromised. There were zero signs of forced entry."
That left just one obvious suspect: none other than police dog Moby!
A thorough examination of the crime scene revealed clues such as the pattern of fabric remnants, a bite radius, and even some "snack-based profiling."
All of this matched the four-legged officer – whose "tail wag during questioning raised additional concerns."
Facebook post leads to avalanche of stuffed toys for Moby
Investigators suspected the toy's squeaking was the motive for the crime – a temptation that even a trained police dog finds hard to resist.
Moby was apparently left unattended for around 42 seconds – enough time for the stuffed lamb to meet its tragic fate.
During the "interrogation," however, the suspect was less than cooperative.
"Deputy Moby refused to answer questions, citing an ongoing squeaker investigation, and reminded deputies he is 'innocent until proven fetchable,'" the post continued.
"He then demanded belly rubs and representation. The investigation remains active. The carpet has been vacuumed. Trust has been shaken. Nap time is pending."
It's fair to say the sheriff's office didn't expect the cheeky post to not only become viral, but also lead to an avalanche of dog toys – including a new Lamby – sent by Moby's legion of new admirers.
"What started as a fun story turned into something truly special, as we heard from people not only across the United States but from around the world," an update posted to Facebook rads. "Moby is especially grateful for his new companion and for the incredible community that continues to look out for him."
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Facebook/Lucas County Sheriff's Office