Police dog's "crime" against stuffed toy becomes viral sensation after hilarious post

Lucas County, Ohio - An unusual "criminal case" caused a stir at the Lucas County Sheriff's Office in Ohio: a stuffed toy lamb was found brutally torn to pieces, and it may have been an inside job!

The officers were greeted by a horrific sight as they investigated the crime scene. © Screenshot/Facebook/Lucas County Sheriff's Office

"Earlier today, deputies responded to Major Dave Friddell’s office after a stuffed lamb ( aka Lamby) was discovered face down on the carpet in what investigators are calling an 'organized squeaker crime scene with intent to defluff'." the sheriff's office posted on Facebook.

"The scene was disturbing. Stuffing is scattered across the floor. Lamby was fully compromised. There were zero signs of forced entry."

That left just one obvious suspect: none other than police dog Moby!

A thorough examination of the crime scene revealed clues such as the pattern of fabric remnants, a bite radius, and even some "snack-based profiling."

All of this matched the four-legged officer – whose "tail wag during questioning raised additional concerns."

