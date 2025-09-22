Angelina Jolie expresses fear for free expression: "I don't recognize my country"

San Sebastián, Spain - American actor Angelina Jolie said Sunday she no longer recognizes her country, voicing concern over threats to free expression while presenting her latest film at Spain’s San Sebastián film festival.

Angelina Jolie arrives for the photocall of the movie Couture during the 73rd San Sebastián International Film Festival on September 21, 2025. © ANDER GILLENEA / AFP

Her comments come as worries grow over free speech in the US, after President Donald Trump's crackdown on critical media and the recent suspension of late-night host Jimmy Kimmel's show over comments on the killing of far-right figure Charlie Kirk.

"I love my country, but I don't at this time recognize my country," Jolie said when asked if she feared for freedom of speech in the US.

"Anything, anywhere, that divides or, of course, limits personal expressions and freedoms and, from anyone, I think is very dangerous," she added.

"These are very, very heavy times we're all living in together."

Jolie (50) was in San Sebastian to promote Couture, directed by French filmmaker Alice Winocour, which is competing for the festival’s top prize, the Golden Shell.

She plays Maxine Walker, an American film director facing divorce and a serious illness while navigating Paris Fashion Week and embarking on a romance with a colleague, played by French actor Louis Garrel.