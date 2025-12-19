Angelina Jolie suffers brutal loss in legal battle against Brad Pitt
Los Angeles, California - The legal battle between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt over their French winery has entered a new round, with Jolie suffering a big loss in the latest court ruling.
The A-list exes have been fighting over the estate for more than three years now, and according to the Daily Mail, a judge has now ordered Jolie to hand over internal emails and text messages related to the case within 45 days.
The messages are said to be conversations between the 50-year-old actor and her business partners regarding the sale of her share in the winery.
Pitt had argued that these communications were of a business nature and were not subject to the lawyer's right to remain silent, the outlet reports.
The ruling, handed down on Wednesday, came a day before Pitt's 62nd birthday.
At the center of the conflict is Jolie's decision to sell her 50% stake in Château Miraval to the Stoli Group in 2021 – without her ex-husband's consent.
Pitt cites an earlier agreement according to which neither partner was allowed to sell their share without the other's consent. The actor, therefore, demanded millions in damages from his ex-wife.
Angelina Jolie ordered to hand over emails and texts in winery battle
Pitt's team has accused Jolie of deliberately attempting to withhold relevant documents by declaring them legally protected, with a source close to the F1 star claiming that the new emails could prove that Jolie was "disingenuous since the start."
Jolie's lawyer, Paul Murphy, reacted sharply to the court's decision.
"We're disappointed by the court's interpretation of California's privilege law," he said.
"The court's ruling violates that law, undermines Ms. Jolie's fundamental right to a fair trial, and represents yet another manifestation of Mr. Pitt's years-long effort to harass and control her. We will appeal."
The dispute between the quarrelling ex-couple could drag on for quite some time, as the next trial date is not scheduled until February 2027.
Cover photo: CINDY ORD / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP