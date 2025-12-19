Angelina Jolie suffers brutal loss in legal battle against Brad Pitt

Los Angeles, California - The legal battle between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt over their French winery has entered a new round, with Jolie suffering a big loss in the latest court ruling.

Angelina Jolie (l.) and Brad Pitt were a couple for over twelve years before their current war of the roses. © Robyn Beck / AFP

The A-list exes have been fighting over the estate for more than three years now, and according to the Daily Mail, a judge has now ordered Jolie to hand over internal emails and text messages related to the case within 45 days.

The messages are said to be conversations between the 50-year-old actor and her business partners regarding the sale of her share in the winery.

Pitt had argued that these communications were of a business nature and were not subject to the lawyer's right to remain silent, the outlet reports.

The ruling, handed down on Wednesday, came a day before Pitt's 62nd birthday.

At the center of the conflict is Jolie's decision to sell her 50% stake in Château Miraval to the Stoli Group in 2021 – without her ex-husband's consent.

Pitt cites an earlier agreement according to which neither partner was allowed to sell their share without the other's consent. The actor, therefore, demanded millions in damages from his ex-wife.