Angelina Jolie bravely reveals mastectomy scars 10 years after surgery

Paris, France - Angelina Jolie bared her mastectomy scars for her TIME France feature more than 10 years a fter her preventive procedure.

Angelina Jolie posed for TIME France with a look at her mastectomy scars for the first time in over ten years. © ANDER GILLENEA / AFP

The Oscar winner told the magazine on Monday that she was "moved" by other women's bravery, leading her to reveal her scars.

"I share these scars with many women I love. And I'm always moved when I see other women share theirs," Angelina explained.

In 2013, the 50-year-old actor underwent a double mastectomy after discovering that she was at a high risk of getting breast cancer.

The Eternals star's mom, Marcheline Bertrand, died at age 56 in 2007 after being diagnosed with ovarian cancer.

In the cover story, Angelina went to advocate for making BRCA screenings – which can assess one's risk for breast, ovarian, and other types of cancer – widely available, emphasizing that every woman "should always be able to determine her own healthcare journey."

"Healthcare decisions must be personal, and women must have the information and support they need to make those choices," she shared.

"Access to screening and care should not depend on financial resources or where someone lives," Angelina added.