Angelina Jolie bravely reveals mastectomy scars 10 years after surgery
Paris, France - Angelina Jolie bared her mastectomy scars for her TIME France feature more than 10 years after her preventive procedure.
The Oscar winner told the magazine on Monday that she was "moved" by other women's bravery, leading her to reveal her scars.
"I share these scars with many women I love. And I'm always moved when I see other women share theirs," Angelina explained.
In 2013, the 50-year-old actor underwent a double mastectomy after discovering that she was at a high risk of getting breast cancer.
The Eternals star's mom, Marcheline Bertrand, died at age 56 in 2007 after being diagnosed with ovarian cancer.
In the cover story, Angelina went to advocate for making BRCA screenings – which can assess one's risk for breast, ovarian, and other types of cancer – widely available, emphasizing that every woman "should always be able to determine her own healthcare journey."
"Healthcare decisions must be personal, and women must have the information and support they need to make those choices," she shared.
"Access to screening and care should not depend on financial resources or where someone lives," Angelina added.
The Maleficent actor has also overcome her traumatic divorce from Brad Pitt and subsequent legal war – proving that Angelina is a true survivor!
Cover photo: VALERIE MACON / AFP