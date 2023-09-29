Angelina Jolie reveals exciting plan to dive into the fashion industry in NYC

New York, New York - Angelina Jolie is shaking up the fashion industry! The star has revealed plans for her new project, with which she hopes to promote young designers.

Angelina Jolie has found the perfect home for her fashion project, Atelier Jolie. © IMAGO/Cover-Images

The actor and director will open Atelier Jolie in New York in November, she told Vogue magazine on Wednesday.

"I don't want to be a big fashion designer," the 48-year-old said. "I want to build a house for other people to become that."

With the new project, Jolie looks to provide a place where talent can work creatively and sustainably.

"I’ve met a lot of artisans over the years – very capable, talented people – and I'd like to see them grow," Jolie added.

The Oscar winner spent a long time looking for the right space for her fashion project, and as she walked around New York City with her daughter Zahara (18), something immediately caught her eye: a building covered with endless graffiti.

"Perhaps we can do something with all the art," the Maleficent star said.

The location at 7 Great Jones Street will now house her new creative endeavor.

The two-story building has an artistic past. Andy Warhol (1928-1987) bought it in 1970 and then rented it to his friend, fellow artist Jean-Michel Basquiat (1960-1988).