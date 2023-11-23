Axl Rose responds to shocking allegations in sexual abuse lawsuit

New York, New York - An attorney for Guns N' Roses frontman Axl Rose has dismissed a bombshell sexual abuse and battery lawsuit as "fictional claims."

Guns N' Roses frontman Axl Rose (r.) insists allegations of sexual abuse made against him in a new lawsuit are "fictional." © ANGELA WEISS / AFP

The lawsuit was filed at the New York Supreme Court on Wednesday by actor and model Sheila Kennedy, who alleged Rose violently attacked her in a hotel room in

1989 which resulted in a diagnosis of "anxiety and depression."

She said Rose used his "fame, status, and power" as a music star to "gain access to manipulate, control, and violently sexually assault" her, the lawsuit claims.

"Simply put, this incident never happened," Alan Gutman, attorney for Rose, said in a statement given to the PA news agency.

Gutman continued: "Notably, these fictional claims were filed the day before the New York State filing deadline expires."

"Though he doesn't deny the possibility of a fan photo taken in passing, Mr. Rose has no recollection of ever meeting or speaking to the plaintiff, and has

never heard about these fictional allegations prior to today."

"Mr. Rose is confident this case will be resolved in his favour."

The lawsuit claims as a result of the sexual abuse and assault, Kennedy has suffered "severe emotional, physical, financial and psychological distress."