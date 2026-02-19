Bad Bunny lands first lead acting role in historical drama, Porto Rico!
Los Angeles, California - Bad Bunny has landed his first lead movie role after his record-breaking Super Bowl Halftime show!
According to Variety, the 31-year-old Puerto Rican rapper (born Benito Ocasio) will star in the historical drama, Porto Rico, directed by fellow Grammy-winning rapper, René "Residente" Pérez Joglar.
The upcoming film is described as an "epic Caribbean western" and "gripping narrative inspired by true events" about Puerto Rico's origins.
While Bunny's official role hasn't been disclosed, he will be joined by actors such as Viggo Mortensen, Javier Bardem, and Edward Norton.
Joglar said about the drama, "I have dreamed of making a film about my country since I was a child. Puerto Rico's true history has always been surrounded by controversy."
He added, "This film is a reaffirmation of who we are – told with the intensity and honesty that our history deserves."
The Tití Me Preguntó hitmaker made history at the 2026 Super Bowl with his electrifying set that was watched by more than 128.2 million viewers. Ocasio has also made cameos in the films, Bullet Train, F9, Happy Gilmore and Caught Stealing.
Cover photo: DIA DIPASUPIL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP