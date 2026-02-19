Bad Bunny lands first lead acting role in historical drama, Porto Rico!

Los Angeles, California - Bad Bunny has landed his first lead movie role after his record-breaking Super Bowl Halftime show !

Bad Bunny will lead the upcoming historical drama, Porto Rico, directed and co-written by René "Residente" Pérez Joglar. © DIA DIPASUPIL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

According to Variety, the 31-year-old Puerto Rican rapper (born Benito Ocasio) will star in the historical drama, Porto Rico, directed by fellow Grammy-winning rapper, René "Residente" Pérez Joglar.

The upcoming film is described as an "epic Caribbean western" and "gripping narrative inspired by true events" about Puerto Rico's origins.

While Bunny's official role hasn't been disclosed, he will be joined by actors such as Viggo Mortensen, Javier Bardem, and Edward Norton.

Joglar said about the drama, "I have dreamed of making a film about my country since I was a child. Puerto Rico's true history has always been surrounded by controversy."

He added, "This film is a reaffirmation of who we are – told with the intensity and honesty that our history deserves."