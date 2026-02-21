Scream creator shares thoughts on first film's 30th anniversary: "I never thought it would be hit"

Los Angeles, California - When he sat down to write the first Scream film which appeared in cinemas exactly 30 years ago, horror movies were out of fashion, and aspiring Hollywood creative Kevin Williamson had low expectations.

From l. to r.: Isabel May, Anna Camp, and Kevin Williamson attend the Scream 7 x TikTok Stab House Experience in Los Angeles, California, on February 13, 2026. © Jesse Grant / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

"I never thought it would be a hit actually. I was just trying to get a job. I was just trying to write a script to get noticed by Hollywood so that I get hired to write another movie," he told AFP.

"And I just wrote what I love: I love horror films," he added.

When Scream came out in 1996, directed by Wes Craven, it sparked a host of copycat slasher movies and has gone on to become one of the most successful horror franchises in the history of cinema.

The white mask of the Ghostface killer has become a pop culture reference.

The opening scene – featuring its signature mix of fear and dark humor with Drew Barrymore, the film's biggest star who is killed within 12 minutes – is considered by many as one of the most memorable openings in the whole genre.

Williamson, who is directing Scream 7 which comes out this week after a hugely troubled lead-up, took his original inspiration from a real-life serial killer who murdered four students in Florida in 1990.

"I just got so scared that I spawned the show," he explained.

Craven, who also made the cult Nightmare on Elm Street films, died in 2015 after working on four Scream films with Williamson.

"When Wes passed, I had sort of said goodbye to the franchise, and thinking it was over for me," Williamson told AFP. "And then when they brought me back into the fold, I got excited again."