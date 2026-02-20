Grey's Anatomy star Eric Dane passes away after battle with illness

Los Angeles, California - Eric Dane, the actor best known for his role in the long-running TV show Grey's Anatomy, has died at the age of 53, according to reports on Thursday.

Grey's Anatomy star Eric Dane passed away at 53 after a months-long battle with ASL. © VALERIE MACON / AFP

"He spent his final days surrounded by dear friends, his devoted wife, and his two beautiful daughters, Billie and Georgia, who were the center of his world," the New York Times quoted Dana's spokesperson, Melissa Bank, as saying.

In April 2025, the star revealed that he had been diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), an incurable neurodegenerative disease. His illness brought his successful acting career to an abrupt end.

Dane rose to international fame portraying surgeon Mark Sloan, nicknamed McSteamy, on Grey's Anatomy. After six years on the medical drama, he took on the lead role of a US Navy captain in the post-apocalyptic series The Last Ship. From 2019, he appeared in the HBO smash hit Euphoria.

He also featured in Hollywood films, such as X-Men: The Last Stand, Marley & Me, Valentine's Day, and Bad Boys: Ride or Die.