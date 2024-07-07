Bronny James scores first points for Lakers in NBA California Classic debut!

San Francisco, California - Bronny James scored four points on Saturday in his unofficial Los Angeles Lakers debut, which ended in a defeat in the NBA California Classic.

Bronny James made his unofficial debut for the LA Lakers in the NBA California Classic at the Chase Center in San Francisco on Saturday. © USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The Sacramento Kings defeated the Lakers 108-94 at the Chase Center in San Francisco in the summer league contest, a showcase for prospects and newcomers to begin working into their team defensive systems and offensive schemes.



Bronny, taken 55th in last month's NBA Draft , started at point guard and played just under 22 of the full 40 minutes, finishing with four points on 2-of-9 shooting, 0-of-3 from 3-point range and 0-for-2 from the free throw line.

The former University of Southern California guard also contributed two rebounds, two assists and a steal for the Lakers.

Bronny, who signed a four-year deal with the Lakers, will play alongside his famed dad LeBron as part of the NBA's first father-son duo.

Fresh off signing his own new deal with the organizaiton, the elder James did not attend the game, as he was in Las Vegas with the US Olympic team for their first practice session ahead of an exhibition game against Canada before they travel to Europe ahead of the Paris Olympics.

But he made time in Vegas to watch some video of his son's first basket, and later told reporters that Saturday's game was part of a learning process.

"I just hope for (him to get) his feet wet in the NBA – the pace of the game, the speed of the game, the physicality of the game," LeBron said.

"But what he does in the California Classic and Summer League, it doesn't matter if he plays well, and it doesn't matter if he doesn't play well. I just want him to continue to grow. Practices, film sessions, his individual workouts."