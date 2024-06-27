Bronny James selected by Los Angeles Lakers in second round of NBA Draft

Los Angeles, California - Bronny James , the 19-year-old son of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, was selected 55th overall by the Lakers in Thursday's second round of the NBA Draft.

Four-time NBA Most Valuable Player LeBron James, the 39-year-old Lakers playmaker who is a four-time NBA champion, has said he would like to play alongside his son Bronny next season – in what would be the first father-son combination in NBA history.



Bronny James, a guard for the University of Southern California, averaged 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.1 assists for the Trojans last season after a stellar high school career and also impressed scouts at an NBA combine.

At a practice session last July, USC freshman James collapsed after suffering cardiac arrest caused by a congenital heart defect.

The teenager was released from the hospital a few days later and his doctors eventually approved him to play in college basketball and, last month, in the NBA.

The younger James is seen as a top defensive prospect with elite athletic skills and strong instincts for the game but might need more time to develop fully as an NBA player.

LeBron James has until Saturday to opt into the final year of his Lakers contract or become a free agent, which would not stop him from re-signing a new Lakers deal.

The Lakers owned the fourth-to-last NBA Draft selection and there was concern other teams might use a higher pick on James to see if they could swing a trade deal with the Lakers for James.