LeBron James set to play alongside Bronny after reportedly agreeing new deal!

Los Angeles, California - LeBron James will reportedly return to the Los Angeles Lakers next season after agreeing a new two-year, $104-million deal with the organization!

LeBron James (r.) is set to play alongside his son Bronny in the NBA after agreeing to a new deal that will keep him with the LA Lakers. © RONALD MARTINEZ & MATTHEW STOCKMAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

LeBron, who will turn 40 in December, opted out of his existing deal last week in a move analysts said would free up more money to recruit new players.



The NBA legend had been widely expected to re-sign with the Lakers, particularly his eldest son, Bronny James, was drafted in last week.

LeBron has long spoken of his desire to play in the league alongside his son.

ESPN and The Athletic said LeBron's new deal included a no-trade clause, meaning he cannot be traded to another club without his consent.

The four-time NBA champion and all-time leading points scorer will be playing his 22nd season in 2024-2025.

He led the Lakers to an NBA title in 2020, but has struggled to take the team back to the summit of the sport since then.

This year, the Lakers were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs.