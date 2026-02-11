DOJ files reveal Epstein played matchmaker for Elon Musk's brother

Washington DC - Kimbal Musk, the younger brother of world's richest man Elon Musk , was allegedly set up in a romantic relationship by notorious sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

Recently released files on sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein reveal he once set up the Kimbal Musk (r.), the younger brother of Elon Musk (l.), with one of his alleged victims. © Collage: FABRICE COFFRINI / AFP & IMAGO / Avalon.red

According to The Guardian, emails included in a new batch of files from the DOJ reveal Epstein and his longtime associate Boris Nikolic plotted to set Kimbal up with a woman – a victim whose name the DOJ failed to redact in the files.

The pair planned to introduce them at a birthday party that the younger Musk was throwing.

At one point, Nikolic ordered Epstein to "please prepare [the woman]," further adding, "She might like Elon as well."

He also warned Kimbal that he "better be very nice" to the unnamed woman, as "Jeffrey goes crazy when someone mistreats his girl/friends."

Kimbal later messaged the two to give "many thanks for connecting" him with the woman, with whom he was reportedly involved for about six months between 2012 and 2013.

In an X post, Kimbal dismissed the allegations, claiming he did not personally know Epstein and that the only reason the financier had so many emails from him was that he "subscribed to a newsletter" Kimbal frequently sent out.

"In 2012 I started dating a woman who was 30 years old. I met her through a friend. Epstein did not introduce us," Kimbal claimed.

"My only meeting with that demon was in his New York office during the day. I never met with him again, and I never went to his island."