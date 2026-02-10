Travis Kelce's ex Kayla Nicole throws shade at him and Taylor Swift in viral Super Bowl ad
New York, New York - Travis Kelce's ex Kayla Nicole seemingly took at swipe at him and his fiancée Taylor Swift in a viral ad that premiered during Super Bowl LX.
Sunday's broadcast featured an ad for Sleeper that starred the 34-year-old influencer alongside comedian Tiffany Haddish and NBA star Ben Simmons.
In it, Tiffany and Ben promoted their work as "ex-communicators," highlighting their firm that helps exes of celebrities get "ex-communicated" from their former partners.
"Have you or someone you know been injured emotionally in a high-profile relationship? It's very common," the 46-year-old comedian said.
"If so, you might be entitled to retribution," she added.
Kayla, identified as the "ex of a certain NFL player," was one of several stars who appeared as a client of the fictional firm.
"Simmons & Haddish promised me that they could put an end to this whole 'ex-girlfriend' fiasco quickly," she said.
But the 28-year-old hooper then interjected, saying, "That doesn't sound right."
Kayla, who dated Travis for five years before their 2022 split, then changes the word to "rapidly," but when that's also rejected by Ben, she says, "Pronto."
"I said swiftly, why is that so hard to remember?" Ben says, not-so-subtly alluding to Kayla's ex's new flame, Taylor Swift.
Taylor Swift seemingly alluded to Kayla Nicole in her track Opalite
The model's swipe at Taylor and Travis comes after the 36-year-old pop star took a jab of her own at Kayla on her newest single, Opalite.
In the track, Taylor alludes to her partner's past relationships, singing, "You couldn't understand it, why you felt alone / You were in it for real, she was in her phone, and you were just a pose."
Opalite is widely assumed to be inspired by Travis, and the athlete even named it as his favorite song from The Life of a Showgirl.
Cover photo: Collage: KEVIN WINTER & Ian Maule & Matt Winkelmeyer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP