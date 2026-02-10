Travis Kelce's ex Kayla Nicole throws shade at him and Taylor Swift in viral Super Bowl ad

New York, New York - Travis Kelce's ex Kayla Nicole seemingly took at swipe at him and his fiancée Taylor Swift in a viral ad that premiered during Super Bowl LX.

Kayla Nicole (l.) threw some shade at her ex Travis Kelce and his fiancée Taylor Swift (r.) in a new Super Bowl ad for Sleeper. © Collage: KEVIN WINTER & Ian Maule & Matt Winkelmeyer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Sunday's broadcast featured an ad for Sleeper that starred the 34-year-old influencer alongside comedian Tiffany Haddish and NBA star Ben Simmons.

In it, Tiffany and Ben promoted their work as "ex-communicators," highlighting their firm that helps exes of celebrities get "ex-communicated" from their former partners.

"Have you or someone you know been injured emotionally in a high-profile relationship? It's very common," the 46-year-old comedian said.

"If so, you might be entitled to retribution," she added.

Kayla, identified as the "ex of a certain NFL player," was one of several stars who appeared as a client of the fictional firm.

"Simmons & Haddish promised me that they could put an end to this whole 'ex-girlfriend' fiasco quickly," she said.

But the 28-year-old hooper then interjected, saying, "That doesn't sound right."

Kayla, who dated Travis for five years before their 2022 split, then changes the word to "rapidly," but when that's also rejected by Ben, she says, "Pronto."

"I said swiftly, why is that so hard to remember?" Ben says, not-so-subtly alluding to Kayla's ex's new flame, Taylor Swift.