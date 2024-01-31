Elon Musk takes big as judge rules on Tesla huge compensation package

Georgetown, Delaware - A Delaware judge on Tuesday ruled that Elon Musk 's $56 billion compensation package from Tesla was unfair.

Elon Musk's record-breaking compensation package from Tesla was ruled to be unfair by a Delaware judge. © REUTERS

Judge Kathleen McCormick found that Tesla boss Musk had too much influence behind the scenes when the plan for share awards was agreed in 2018 for it to be regarded as a fair process.



McCormick ruled in favor of the plaintiff, a group of shareholders led by Richard Tornetta, who wants to cancel the agreement with Musk.

"The defendants bore the burden of proving that the compensation plan was fair, and they failed to meet their burden," the judge wrote in the ruling.

McCormick left open what will happen next, but she instructed the plaintiff and Tesla to work out a solution. She emphasized that, although the deal would not automatically be cancelled as a result of the ruling, "the plaintiff is entitled to rescission."

The electric car manufacturer and Musk can still appeal.