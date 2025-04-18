Musk's DOGE takes another loss in efforts to access millions of Americans' Social Security data

Baltimore, Maryland - A US judge ruled Thursday to restrict access to Americans' Social Security data for Elon Musk 's so-called Department of Government Efficiency after unions raised concerns about the unelected billionaire's sweeping powers.

Elon Musk's DOGE was blocked by a judge from accessing the Social Security data of millions of Americans. © REUTERS

The order by District Judge Ellen Hollander bans DOGE staff from accessing data containing information that could personally identify Americans, such as their Social Security number, medical history, or bank records.

The Social Security Administration (SSA) can only give redacted or anonymized records to DOGE employees who have completed background checks and training on federal laws, regulations and privacy policies, Hollander ruled.

The order is the latest legal challenge to Musk and DOGE's drive to dismantle large swathes of the US state.

It comes after SSA chief Michelle King reportedly quit in February over DOGE's requests to access Social Security recipient information.

The case was brought by a group of unions who argued that the agency had "opened its data systems to unauthorized personnel" from DOGE "with disregard for the privacy" of millions of Americans.