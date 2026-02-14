Taylor Swift announces Opalite house remix – and it's all thanks to Travis Kelce!

Los Angeles, California - Taylor Swift has announced a house remix of her newly released single Opalite from The Life of a Showgirl, arriving right after the song's music video debut !

Taylor Swift has announced a house remix of Opalite – with help from fiancè Travis Kelce! © Collage: Photo by JEFF PACHOUD / AFP & www.taylorswift.com

Who's ready for more Opalite?

The remix comes hot on the heels of Tay Tay's extended music video release for Opalite, which premiered Friday.

Fans are already buzzing about the fresh electronic spin, which the CANCELLED! singer credits to her fiancé Travis Kelce.

In an Instagram Story, she jokingly called Travis her "in-house house guy," highlighting his role in bringing the track to the dance floor.

Travis, who's a longtime fan of EDM producer Chris Lake, encouraged him to take a stab at remixing the track, per Rolling Stone.

Chris revealed he slid into Travis' DMs after hearing the couple enjoyed his music and offered to give Opalite a house remix spin.

The NFL star was elated, calling Chris a legend while hyping the unreleased remix.

Fans don't have to wait to hear all the remixes, though! Four official Opalite reworks are now available for purchase on Taylor's official website, featuring takes by Chris Lake, BUNT, Skream, and Ely Oaks.