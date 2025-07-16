Emma Watson hit with driving ban after speeding incident

London, UK - Two stars of the Harry Potter films, including Emma Watson, were each banned from driving for six months Wednesday after being caught speeding in separate incidents.

Emma Watson was banned for driving at 38 miles an hour in a 30-mile zone in southeastern Banbury last July. © Arturo Holmes / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Watson (35), who played Hermione Granger, the friend of boy wizard Potter in the hugely popular movie franchise, was banned for driving at 38 miles an hour in a 30-mile zone in southeastern Banbury last July.

Zoe Wanamaker (76), who played Quidditch teacher Madame Hooch in Harry Potter And The Sorcerer's Stone, was banned for six months for her offense.

She had been caught driving at 46 miles an hour in a 40-mile zone of the M4 motorway in southeastern Berkshire last August.

The cases were dealt with separately by a lower magistrates' court in the town of High Wycombe.

Neither of the stars attended the hearings, at which they were each fined $1,400.