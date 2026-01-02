Tommy Lee Jones mourns daughter Victoria after shocking death

San Francisco, California - The daughter of Oscar-winning actor Tommy Lee Jones was tragically found dead at a California hotel on New Year's Day.

Tommy Lee Jones (r.) is mourning the loss of his daughter Victoria (c.), following her death on New Year's Day. © IMAGO / APress

According to TMZ, 34-year-old Victoria passed away at the Fairmont San Francisco Hotel in California on Thursday.

Emergency services were alerted to a medical emergency shortly after 3 AM, and Victoria was pronounced dead at the scene.

The circumstances of her death are still unclear, but People has reported that dispatch audio suggests Victoria died of a suspected overdose.

The call referred to a "color change," referring to blue or purple discoloration of the skin, which often occurs during an overdose.

79-year-old Jones, who has starred in iconic films such as Men in Black and No Country for Old Men, has two children from his second marriage to Kimberlea Cloughley.

The pair were married for 15 years before their divorce in 1996.