Kelly Osbourne decries "cruelty" of ongoing body-shaming after Brit Awards appearance

Manchester, UK - Kelly Osbourne addressed the criticism from trolls who she says have "dehumanized" her in the wake of the star 's appearance at the 2026 BRIT Awards .

Kelly Osbourne broke her silence after fans said she looked unrecognizable at the 2026 BRIT Awards. © IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Hours after the 41-year-old and her mom, Sharon, accepted the lifetime achievement award for the late Ozzy Osbourne, Kelly responded via Instagram to people commenting on her dramatic weight loss.

"There is a special kind of cruelty in harming someone who is clearly going through something," she said.

"Kicking me while I'm down, doubting my pain, spreading my struggles as gossip, and turning your back when I need support and love most."

The Fashion Police alum said that the negative backlash over her weight doesn't "prove strength" rather it only "reveals a profound absence of compassion and character."

Rock legend Ozzy passed away in July 2025 at the age of 76 after his battle with Parkinson Disease.

Kelly referred to her father's death in her post, saying: "I'm currently going through the hardest time in my life."

"I should not even have to defend myself. But I won’t sit here and allow myself to be dehumanized in such a way!"