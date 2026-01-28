Kanye West insists apology isn't a "PR move" for his new album: "All of it went too far"

Los Angeles, California - Ye, formerly known as Kanye West , has doubled down on his expansive apology via via Wall Street Journal.

Kanye West dismissed talk that his recent apology was a PR stunt ahead of the release of his next album, Bully. © IMAGO / Newscom World

The Graduation artist insisted that his formal letter to the Jewish and Black community was not done to promote his new album, Bully, which drops on Friday.

Ye addressed the claims while speaking with Vanity Fair – though he "declined to answer" the magazine's questions about "where his antisemitic sentiments may have originated from and why, and how he has made amends in his personal life."

"It's my understanding that I was in the top 10 most listened-to artists overall in the US on Spotify in 2025, and last week and most days as well," he wrote in an email.

The controversial rapper continued, "My upcoming album, Bully, is currently one of the most anticipated pre-saves of any album on Spotify too."