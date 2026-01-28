Kanye West insists apology isn't a "PR move" for his new album: "All of it went too far"
Los Angeles, California - Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, has doubled down on his expansive apology via via Wall Street Journal.
The Graduation artist insisted that his formal letter to the Jewish and Black community was not done to promote his new album, Bully, which drops on Friday.
Ye addressed the claims while speaking with Vanity Fair – though he "declined to answer" the magazine's questions about "where his antisemitic sentiments may have originated from and why, and how he has made amends in his personal life."
"It's my understanding that I was in the top 10 most listened-to artists overall in the US on Spotify in 2025, and last week and most days as well," he wrote in an email.
The controversial rapper continued, "My upcoming album, Bully, is currently one of the most anticipated pre-saves of any album on Spotify too."
Ye says he is on the side of "love and positivity" after his formal apology
Ye, who credited his wife, Bianca Censori, for urging him to get help, emphasized that he isn't looking to "revive" his "commerciality."
"This is because these remorseful feelings were so heavy on my heart and weighing on my spirit," the Grammy winner continued.
He further wrote, "I owe a huge apology once again for everything that I said that hurt the Jewish and Black communities in particular. All of it went too far."
In his apology, Ye said his erratic behavior and antisemitic rants stemmed from an untreated brain injury from a near-fatal crash 25 years ago, as well as bipolar disorder.
He ended his most recent interview by saying, "I look at wreckage of my episode and realize that this isn't who I am. As a public figure, so many people follow and listen to my every word.
"It's important that they realize and understand what side of history that I want to stand on. And that is one of love and positivity."
