LeBron James absence hits hard as Lakers struggle in NBA season opener

Los Angeles, California - Coach JJ Redick says the Los Angeles Lakers must find a way to win without LeBron James , but even he felt the absence of his injured superstar in an NBA season-opening loss to the Golden State Warriors.

"It's hard to forget about LeBron," Redick said. "The reality is, when you're focused on the group that you have, you've got to make the group work.

"I'll be honest with you, I did have one moment in the first half when we had a few possessions when we couldn't score against the zone [defense] and I thought 'It'd be great to have LeBron.'"

Instead, James was sitting courtside, besuited and bespectacled and largely impassive as he continues to recover from a flare-up of sciatica.

Entering an unprecedented 23rd NBA campaign, it was the first time in his career that the NBA's all-time leading scorer missed his team's season opener.

But Austin Reaves with 26 points and Deandre Ayton with 10 were the only other Lakers to score in double figures and Los Angeles, trailing by just one at halftime, had no answer when the Warriors opened the third quarter on an 18-4 run.

"The trend I see is that we continue to be a terrible third-quarter team," Redick said. "That was last year, that was the preseason.

"[We've] got to rethink some things and it's, you know, a two-way thing with the guys: What do they need at halftime to make sure they're ready to play? They're not ready to play to start the third quarter."

With James expected to be sidelined into November, Redick stressed before the game that not only Doncic but all of the Lakers' role players need to be sharp.