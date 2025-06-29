LeBron James makes final call on whether to stay with Lakers

Los Angeles, California - LeBron James is exercising his $52.6 million player option to rejoin the Los Angeles Lakers next season, hoping to challenge for his fifth NBA title, according to multiple reports on Sunday.

LeBron James is exercising his $52.6 million player option to rejoin the Los Angeles Lakers next season, hoping to challenge for his fifth NBA title. © Harry How / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

ESPN and The Athletic reported James, a four-time NBA Most Valuable Player who turns 41 in December, will be watching the Lakers' off-season roster moves as he prepares for a record-setting 23rd NBA campaign.

"LeBron wants to compete for a championship," James' agent, Rich Paul, told ESPN. "He knows the Lakers are building for the future. He understands that, but he values a realistic chance of winning it all.

"We understand the difficulty in winning now while preparing for the future. We do want to evaluate what's best for LeBron at this stage in his life and career. He wants to make every season he has left count, and the Lakers understand that, are supportive, and want what's best for him."

James, the NBA's all-time scoring leader, has not said whether he sees the 2025-26 NBA season as possibly his last or whether he plans to play longer.

He would surpass the mark he shares with Vince Carter for the most career NBA seasons and needs only 50 more contests to break the all-time NBA record for most regular-season games played – 1,611 set by Robert Parish from 1976-1997.

James, this past week, posted a social media video of his first workout since suffering a left knee injury in a playoff loss to Minnesota.

James averaged 24.4 points, 8.2 assists, and 7.8 rebounds a game for the Lakers last season. He has career averages of 27.0 points, 7.4 assists and 7.5 rebounds.