Audrey Hepburn's son weighs in on controversial casting of Lily Collins in new biopic
Los Angeles, California - Emily in Paris star Lily Collins will soon be slipping into the role of the iconic Audrey Hepburn – but many fans have mixed feelings about this casting. Now, Hepburn's son is weighing in!
In an interview with Fox News, Sean Hepburn Ferrer was excited about the choice of Collins for the new film, which focuses on a particular phase of Hepburn's career – the time she made the 1961 movie Breakfast at Tiffany's.
"I love Lily Collins. Sam Wasson, the book's writer, is a good friend of mine, and I'm very happy for him," the 65-year-old said.
"I don't have any huge thoughts on the film as it hasn't been made yet."
He added, "I believe that my mother might cringe at Dawn of the Modern Woman, but she cringed at any compliment. And now there are two films in prep for her, this one and Dinner with Audrey."
Experts had previously emphasized that taking on such an iconic role would be a huge challenge and that the success of the film would depend on Collins' ability to embody the essence of the Oscar winner, who died in 1993.
Lily Collins is "ecstatic" about taking on the role of Audrey Hepburn
"When a contemporary star takes on the role of an iconic figure from the past, they may be judged by many different standards. If that figure is someone like Audrey Hepburn, who has been immortalized on screen in numerous famous roles, it is a much greater challenge," one of the experts explained, adding that Hepburn "set the standard for 1950s-era elegance."
He also emphasized that fans do not necessarily expect an exact copy of Hepburn: "They are looking for a new way to think about a familiar star and the performance should give them that."
The 36-year-old herself revealed in an Instagram post following the announcement of the cast at the end of February that the project had been in development for almost ten years and that she felt "honored and ecstatic".
Even though the project has now been officially announced, a start date for the film is not yet known.
