Audrey Hepburn's son weighs in on controversial casting of Lily Collins in new biopic

Los Angeles, California - Emily in Paris star Lily Collins will soon be slipping into the role of the iconic Audrey Hepburn – but many fans have mixed feelings about this casting. Now, Hepburn's son is weighing in!

Lily Collins will portray Audrey Hepburn in an upcoming movie about the making of Breakfast at Tiffany's. © MICHAEL TRAN / AFP

In an interview with Fox News, Sean Hepburn Ferrer was excited about the choice of Collins for the new film, which focuses on a particular phase of Hepburn's career – the time she made the 1961 movie Breakfast at Tiffany's.

"I love Lily Collins. Sam Wasson, the book's writer, is a good friend of mine, and I'm very happy for him," the 65-year-old said.

"I don't have any huge thoughts on the film as it hasn't been made yet."

He added, "I believe that my mother might cringe at Dawn of the Modern Woman, but she cringed at any compliment. And now there are two films in prep for her, this one and Dinner with Audrey."

Experts had previously emphasized that taking on such an iconic role would be a huge challenge and that the success of the film would depend on Collins' ability to embody the essence of the Oscar winner, who died in 1993.