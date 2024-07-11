LeBron James and Steph Curry join forces to torch Canada as Team USA gears up for Olympics

Las Vegas, Nevada - LeBron James and Steph Curry made a winning start as a Team USA duo in an 86-72 victory over Canada in a pre- Olympics exhibition game in Las Vegas on Wednesday.

The two NBA superstars are part of a formidable roster that will be chasing a fifth consecutive gold medal when the Paris Olympics get under way this month.



James and Curry are playing alongside each other for the first time as international team-mates, and showed glimpses of a near telepathic understanding during Wednesday's game.

Curry finished with 12 points while James had seven as the US recovered from an early 11-1 deficit to cruise to victory in their final game at home before Paris.

They decamp to the United Arab Emirates for exhibition games against Australia and Serbia next week.

Los Angeles Lakers ace James gathered Team USA for a huddle following a win which suggested the Americans will, unsurprisingly, be red-hot favorites for the gold in France.

"We know we can be a lot better, but we've only been together four days," James said.

"All the miscues offensively, and the turnovers. We'll get better with that – but it starts on the defensive end."

"As long as we defend, we'll give ourselves a good chance to win every night."