Lee Sun-kyun: Beloved South Korean actor and Parasite star tragically found dead

Parasite star Lee Sun-kyun was found dead inside a parked car, according to South Korean police. © Collage: Yonhap & ANGELA WEISS / AFP The actor was found inside a vehicle parked on the street in Seoul's mid-northern Seongbuk district, an official from the Seongbuk police station told AFP.

"We believe his body has now been transferred to the Seoul National University Hospital," he added. South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported, citing police, that Lee had left a "note that reads like a will." Celebrities Bobbie Jean Carter, sister of Nick and Aaron Carter, has died Lee had been under police investigation over his alleged use of marijuana and other drugs. Once celebrated for his wholesome image, local news outlets reported that the actor was being dropped from television and commercial projects following the scandal.

Tributes pour in for Lee Sun-kyun

Lee was appreciated in South Korea and over the world for his performances, but had fallen on harder times recently. © YONHAP / AFP A graduate of South Korea's prestigious Korea National University of Arts, Lee made his acting debut in 2001 in a television sitcom titled Lovers. He later won acclaim for his performances in a variety of roles, but it was Lee's portrayal of the wealthy and shallow patriarch in director Bong Joon-ho's 2019 Oscar-winning film Parasite that brought him global fame. His last film, this year's horror flick Sleep – in which he played a husband whose sleepwalking eventually leads to terrifying circumstances – was well-received and featured in the Critics' Week section at the Cannes festival.

Devastated fans expressed their grief on social media, with one user writing on X: "I laughed and cried a lot while watching your acting. Thank you." Renowned Korean-American writer Min Jin Lee joined others in expressing their condolences, saying: "May he be remembered for his excellent work and creative gifts."

Lee's reputation damaged by drugs scandal

Lee's reputation suffered after he was placed under investigation for allegedly consuming illegal drugs. © YONHAP / AFP Lee's reputation suffered a significant blow when South Korean authorities launched an investigation into his alleged drug use in October. He had been suspected of using illicit drugs at the residence of a hostess employed at a high-end bar in Seoul's glamorous Gangnam district. According to Yonhap, the actor asserted that he was "tricked" by the hostess into consuming the drugs and was unaware of their illegal nature. From December 23 to 24, he attended his third police investigation session, which lasted 19 hours, Yonhap reported. He briefly spoke to reporters in late October before entering a police station in Incheon to meet with investigators. "I sincerely apologize for causing great disappointment to many people by being involved in such an unpleasant incident," he said at the time. "I feel sorry for my family, which is enduring such difficult pain at this moment." "Once again, I sincerely apologize to everyone." South Korea has extremely tough laws on illegal drugs, with Koreans who take drugs such as marijuana legally abroad risking prosecution upon returning to their home country.