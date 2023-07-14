Lisa Marie Presley's cause of death revealed

Los Angeles, California - Lisa Marie Presley's death in January was caused by complications resulting from a small bowel obstruction, according to the latest report from the Los Angeles County Coroner.

Lisa Marie Presley's death was reportedly due to complications resulting from a small bowel obstruction. © Christopher Polk / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

While the report does not mention the presence of any drugs in Lisa Marie’s system, US-based entertainment website TMZ reported there could still be toxicology results that have yet to be released.



Lisa Marie, the only child of legendary singer Elvis Presley and his wife Priscilla Presley, died on January 12 of this year after suffering cardiac arrest – just two days after she attended the Golden Globes.

She reportedly lost between 40 and 50 pounds in the months leading up to her death, and had been taking opioids in addition to weight loss medication.

She had also recently undergone a plastic surgery operation, according to a source close to the family.