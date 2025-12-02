Madonna rages at Trump over "unthinkable" choice to ignore World AIDS Day

Los Angeles, California - On World AIDS Day, pop icon Madonna had some harsh words for President Donald Trump , who refused to recognize the day dedicated to raising awareness of the deadly disease worldwide.

As reported by The Independent, the Trump administration has cut all federal funding once used to promote World AIDS Day.

In an Instagram post shared on Monday, Madonna slammed the president's decision to ignore the day as "absurd" and "unthinkable."

"I bet he's never watched his best friend die of AIDS, held their hand, and watched the blood drain from their face as they took their last breath at the age of 23," she wrote.

The 67-year-old musician has been a longtime champion of AIDS awareness, and has lost several friends and acquaintances to the brutal disease.

Madonna emphasized in her post that there is still no cure for it, and hundreds of thousands of people die of AIDS each year worldwide.