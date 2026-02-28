Madonna stuns in surprise appearance at Dolce & Gabbana show!

Milan, Italy - Step aside, influencers! Madonna was the star attraction Saturday at the Dolce & Gabbana show in Milan, the week's top celebrity sighting that risked overshadowing the brand's all-black collection of ultra-feminine looks.

Madonna made a head-turning appearance at Dolce & Gabbana's latest show in Milan. © IMAGO / Independent Photo Agency Int.

Arriving 45 minutes late, the Material Girl made her way to her seat – next to fashion doyenne Anna Wintour, no less – wearing a short black corset-style dress underneath a black jacket, dark glasses, and turquoise gloves.

And when Madonna is at your show during Milan Fashion Week, you practically leap from the catwalk to greet her, as did Stefano Gabbana and Domenico Dolce afterwards, escorting their guest backstage to the flash of hundreds of cameras.

Madonna, who has worked with D&G since the 1990s, stars in the brand's campaign for its The One perfume along with actor Alberto Guerra, also at the show.

The latest collection from the design pair was inspired by the idea of identity, according to the show notes, and built on "Sicily as emotion, black as strength, lace as intimacy, tailoring as authority".

Double-breasted panels featured on sharply tailored menswear-inspired black coats, trenches, and pinstripe suits – but placed on the garment's back side, offering a surprise enjoyed from both directions on the catwalk.

The designers heavily tapped black lace and sheer silk organza, allowing for ample glimpses of skin despite skirts cut to the shins, some with flouncy hems.

The lingerie feel pervaded the collection, on minidresses with long sleeves, flowing skirts, see-through tops, or on bralettes worn underneath other lacy looks.