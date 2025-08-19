Madonna celebrates 67th birthday with wild bash – and a Labubu cake!

Siena, Italy - Madonna celebrated her 67th birthday over the weekend, and the Queen of Pop fulfilled a lifelong dream along the way!

Madonna and her family had an excellent view of the horse race. © Screenshot/Instagram/@madonna

In her latest Instagram post, the singer shared glimpses of her 67th birthday party in Italy.

Together with her boyfriend Akeem Morris (28) and her daughters Mercy (19) and Lourdes (28), Madonna made a special wish of hers come true.

"My Dream for many years has been to watch the Palio horse race in Sienna that takes place on my birthday, August 16, since 1482," the pop star wrote under the post.

From an exclusive spot high above the race track, she was able to watch the historic spectacle in all its glory!

Other clips show the singer and her family driving through the idyllic Italian countryside and taking the opportunity to go shopping.

In the evening, the celebration continued in an atmospheric setting with good food and exuberant dancing.

At the party, however, it was Madonna's birthday cake that stole the show, as the dessert was a large replica of the ultra-viral Labubu, featuring the message, "Happy Birthday Madudu."