Did Timothée Chalamet pay tribute to Kylie Jenner with his SAG Actor Awards outfit?

Los Angeles, California - Even though Kylie Jenner was absent from the SAG-AFTRA Actor Awards , Timothée Chalamet seemingly paid tribute to his girlfriend!

The 30-year-old nominee arrived at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on Sunday evening with his number one lady – his mom, Nicole Flender.

The sighting marks the first time that Timothée was sans Kylie at an awards show after the couple attended the Golden Globes and the BAFTAs together.

While the Dune star's girlfriend wasn't present, fans theorize that Timothée paid a subtle tribute to Kylie!

The Oscar-contender paired his cream Prada suit jacket and black pants with a Panthère de Cartier necklace, reportedly priced at $33,000.

Since Kimothée both love Cartier, the Marty Supreme actor's jewelry could've been a coy nod to his girlfriend.

Timothée didn't win the Best Actor award at the ceremony, but he seemed to be in good spirits with his mom by his side!