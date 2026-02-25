Martin Short's daughter Katherine tragically dies by suicide

Los Angeles, California - Comedian-actor Martin Short's daughter, Katherine, has sadly passed away at the age of 42.

Katherine Short (r.), Martin Short's only daughter, has sadly passed away after an apparent suicide. © IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

According to TMZ, the Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a call from a Hollywood Hills home on Monday regarding a female who was later identified as the 75-year-old star's daughter.

The LA County coroner confirmed that Katherine died by suicide from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Katherine, who was as a licensed clinical social worker, was adopted by Martin and his late wife, Nancy Dolman, who died of ovarian cancer in 2010.

The couple also shared sons via adoption, Oliver Patrick (39) and Henry Hayter (36).