Martin Short's daughter Katherine tragically dies by suicide
Los Angeles, California - Comedian-actor Martin Short's daughter, Katherine, has sadly passed away at the age of 42.
According to TMZ, the Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a call from a Hollywood Hills home on Monday regarding a female who was later identified as the 75-year-old star's daughter.
The LA County coroner confirmed that Katherine died by suicide from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Katherine, who was as a licensed clinical social worker, was adopted by Martin and his late wife, Nancy Dolman, who died of ovarian cancer in 2010.
The couple also shared sons via adoption, Oliver Patrick (39) and Henry Hayter (36).
Martin Short's family breaks silence on Katherine's death
In a statement to People, the Emmy-winning actor's family said, "It is with profound grief that we confirm the passing of Katherine Hartley Short. The Short family is devastated by this loss and asks for privacy at this time."
"Katherine was beloved by all and will be remembered for the light and joy she brought into the world."
If you or someone you know needs help, please contact the 24-hour National Suicide Prevention Hotline by calling or texting 988 for free and confidential support. You can also text "HOME" to 741741 anytime for the Crisis Text Line and access to live, trained crisis counselors.
Cover photo: IMAGO / MediaPunch & ZUMA Press Wire