Kristen Bell steps back into the spotlight with SAG's rebranded Actor Awards

Los Angeles, California - Kristen Bell returns to host Hollywood's premier acting awards next month for the third time with a single goal: to entertain everyone equally.

Kristen Bell will host the 2026 Actor Awards – previously known as the SAG Awards. © MATT WINKELMEYER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

In a country riven by polarization, the 45-year-old says her role fronting the Actor Awards – previously called the SAG Awards – is just like hosting in your own home.

"If I invite you over for dinner, I make a nice meal. I put placemats out. I say, keep your shoes on. No big deal," Bell told AFP.

"I do those things to make you feel welcome, and I hope you have a good experience. That's a host's job."

The star of Nobody Wants This said part of the challenge when designing segments or writing jokes for a show like this is to "create ideas that match or elevate what you've done previously."

But gauging the mood of your audience is critical.

"You have to be mindful and conscientious," she said, noting that last year's hosting gig in the shadow of deadly fires that devastated Los Angeles was a case in point.

Bell is careful to avoid direct reference to President Donald Trump, whose presence looms over Hollywood award shows – and who is not averse to making his feelings known about hosts he does not like.

She knows many in her industry have strong feelings, but is equally aware that not everyone watching shares those feelings.

"Some people are very connected to things and have a high emotional temperature about them," she said. "I have those things in my life. I have them about family members. I have them about world issues.

"But for me, my job there is to create the most welcoming stage possible and not edit anyone; we want to celebrate our entire community that is very diverse."