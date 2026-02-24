David Beckham shares emotional post about spending time with his kids – is it a message to Brooklyn?
Courchevel, France - The Beckham family feud is making headlines again: David Beckham now has some cryptic words to say about his children!
While the icy silence between "Becks" and his eldest son Brooklyn continues, the father-of-four is currently trying to take his mind off things during a little break in the snow with his youngest.
The 50-year-old posted several snapshots of his solo trip with daughter Harper in the French luxury ski resort of Courchevel on his Instagram page.
In the photos, the father-daughter duo beams at the camera in full ski gear, enjoying the snow together and having a good time off the slopes with hot chocolate and a glass of wine.
The former soccer star also shared some meaningful lines: "Creating memories with the kids either together or one on one has always been been important to me.
"So this week Me and Harper created a few more memories," he added. "Love you pretty lady."
Could this be a hidden message to Brooklyn, who recently turned his back on his family?
Is David Beckham hoping for a reconciliation with Brooklyn?
As harmonious and intimate as David's relationship with 14-year-old Harper appears to be, his relationship with his eldest son seems to be at a standstill.
Ever since the 26-year-old publicly slammed his parents in a scathing post last month, there's been radio silence between the celebrity couple and their firstborn.
However, although Brooklyn leveled some shocking allegations against his parents, the ex-Spice Girl and the athlete are still said to be hoping for a reconciliation.
After all, David has once again made it clear how precious time with his children is to him.
Cover photo: ELSA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP