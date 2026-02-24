David Beckham shares emotional post about spending time with his kids – is it a message to Brooklyn?

David Beckham has fueled more speculation about the rift with his son Brooklyn after sharing a cryptic post about spending time with his kids.

By Franka Wolf

Courchevel, France - The Beckham family feud is making headlines again: David Beckham now has some cryptic words to say about his children!

David Beckham recently shared a heartfelt message about spending time with his kids.
© ELSA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

While the icy silence between "Becks" and his eldest son Brooklyn continues, the father-of-four is currently trying to take his mind off things during a little break in the snow with his youngest.

The 50-year-old posted several snapshots of his solo trip with daughter Harper in the French luxury ski resort of Courchevel on his Instagram page.

In the photos, the father-daughter duo beams at the camera in full ski gear, enjoying the snow together and having a good time off the slopes with hot chocolate and a glass of wine.

The former soccer star also shared some meaningful lines: "Creating memories with the kids either together or one on one has always been been important to me.

"So this week Me and Harper created a few more memories," he added. "Love you pretty lady."

Could this be a hidden message to Brooklyn, who recently turned his back on his family?

David Beckham enjoyed some one-on-one time with his daughter Harper (l.) on the slopes.
© Screenshot/Instagram/davidbeckham

Is David Beckham hoping for a reconciliation with Brooklyn?

Brooklyn Beckham (l.) publicly slammed his parents in a shocking rant last month.
© Niklas HALLE'N / AFP

As harmonious and intimate as David's relationship with 14-year-old Harper appears to be, his relationship with his eldest son seems to be at a standstill.

Ever since the 26-year-old publicly slammed his parents in a scathing post last month, there's been radio silence between the celebrity couple and their firstborn.

However, although Brooklyn leveled some shocking allegations against his parents, the ex-Spice Girl and the athlete are still said to be hoping for a reconciliation.

After all, David has once again made it clear how precious time with his children is to him.

Cover photo: ELSA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

