David Beckham shares emotional post about spending time with his kids – is it a message to Brooklyn?

Courchevel, France - The Beckham family feud is making headlines again: David Beckham now has some cryptic words to say about his children!

David Beckham recently shared a heartfelt message about spending time with his kids. © ELSA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

While the icy silence between "Becks" and his eldest son Brooklyn continues, the father-of-four is currently trying to take his mind off things during a little break in the snow with his youngest.

The 50-year-old posted several snapshots of his solo trip with daughter Harper in the French luxury ski resort of Courchevel on his Instagram page.

In the photos, the father-daughter duo beams at the camera in full ski gear, enjoying the snow together and having a good time off the slopes with hot chocolate and a glass of wine.

The former soccer star also shared some meaningful lines: "Creating memories with the kids either together or one on one has always been been important to me.

"So this week Me and Harper created a few more memories," he added. "Love you pretty lady."

Could this be a hidden message to Brooklyn, who recently turned his back on his family?