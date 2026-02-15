Miley Cyrus joins Elmo and Friends for new Sesame Street episodes!

Los Angeles, California - Miley Cyrus is trading the Grammy stage for Sesame Street as she joins the beloved muppets for brand new episodes !

Miley Cyrus is guest-starring on Sesame Street's new episodes, premiering March 9! © Collage: JESSE GRANT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Netflix

The Flowers singer appears in Volume 2 of the show's 56th season, as revealed in a trailer released Friday.

In the clip, Elmo enthusiastically greets her, saying, "Hi, Miss Miley! Elmo's so happy to see you!"

Surrounded by iconic characters like Elmo, Cookie Monster, Abby Cadabby, Rosita, and Grover, the 33-year-old star holds up a sparkly high heel with a beaming smile, telling the group, "Let's imagine what we can do with this!"

The trailer teases a vibrant underwater adventure featuring the entire crew in an animated submarine, singing together as they explore beneath the waves.

This marks another celebrity collaboration for Sesame Street, which has welcomed countless stars such as Beyoncé, Stevie Wonder, Ryan Reynolds, Michelle Obama, Adam Sandler, and Johnny Cash!

Fans have already expressed excitement on social media, with one writing, "I can't wait this is so epic let's go Miley," while another playfully commented, "SHE IS SUCH AN UNSERIOUS PERSON."