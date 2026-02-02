Miley Cyrus gets accused of shading Lady Gaga's big Grammys win!

Los Angeles, California - Miley Cyrus ' viral reaction to Lady Gaga's win at the Grammys has fans accusing her of being shady!

Lady Gaga's (l.) big win at the Grammys was briefly overshadowed by Miley Cyrus' allegedly shady response in the crowd! © Collage: AMY SUSSMAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Fans have hit the Flowers artist with snub accusations after Gaga won the award for Best Pop Vocal Album for her LP, Mayhem.



The 39-year-old singer received a standing ovation from the crowd, yet Miley – who was also up for the prize – was captured seated next to her fiancé, Maxx Morando, and not clapping for Gaga.

Though the Wrecking Ball hitmaker did eventually clap at the end of Gaga's speech, the moment has sparked some feud rumors between them.

Hey, it wouldn't be music's biggest night without a little shade!

Some fans believe that Miley's viral reaction might stem from her alleged fallout with producer Andrew Watt, who joined Gaga on stage to accept the award.

One user tweeted, "Miley has beef with gaga's producer not her. She loves gaga."

While neither pop ladies have addressed the incident, the Poker Face artist did share that she "respected" all of the artists present on Sunday evening.