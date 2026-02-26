Selena Gomez's husband Benny Blanco causes a stir after dirty podcast appearance

Los Angeles, California - Fans have raised concerns after Selena Gomez 's husband, Benny Blanco, made an unruly appearance on his new podcast, Friends Keep Secrets!

On Tuesday, the 37-year-old music producer launched his video podcast with co-hosts Dave Burd and Kristin Batalucco.

Yet the debut episode caused a stir when viewers noticed Benny's dirty feet as he lounged on a couch.

Things got even more uncomfortable when the I Found You artist, who sported an orange and yellow T-shirt and tan pants, purposefully let out a fart on air.

Benny's unseemly antics, plus the podcast's unfiltered topics, have since gone viral and faced harsh criticism from Selena's fans, leading some to argue that the Only Murders alum should divorce her husband!