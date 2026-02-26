Selena Gomez's husband Benny Blanco causes a stir after dirty podcast appearance

Here's one secret his friends can't keep – Selena Gomez's fans want her to dump Benny Blanco after he flashed his dirty feet on his new podcast!

By Elyse Johnson, Isabel Klemt

Los Angeles, California - Fans have raised concerns after Selena Gomez's husband, Benny Blanco, made an unruly appearance on his new podcast, Friends Keep Secrets!

Selena Gomez's fans have slammed Benny Blanco's (r.) bizarre podcast appearance and urged the singer to dump him over his antics.
Selena Gomez's fans have slammed Benny Blanco's (r.) bizarre podcast appearance and urged the singer to dump him over his antics.

On Tuesday, the 37-year-old music producer launched his video podcast with co-hosts Dave Burd and Kristin Batalucco.

Yet the debut episode caused a stir when viewers noticed Benny's dirty feet as he lounged on a couch.

Things got even more uncomfortable when the I Found You artist, who sported an orange and yellow T-shirt and tan pants, purposefully let out a fart on air.

Benny's unseemly antics, plus the podcast's unfiltered topics, have since gone viral and faced harsh criticism from Selena's fans, leading some to argue that the Only Murders alum should divorce her husband!

Selena gushes over Benny after podcast criticism!

Selena showed Benny (l.) some love on her Instagram after fans criticized the producer's unruly podcast appearance.
Selena showed Benny (l.) some love on her Instagram after fans criticized the producer's unruly podcast appearance.

But Selena soon made it clear that she wasn't paying any mind to the backlash over her husband's controversial podcast.

On Wednesday evening, the Calm Down hitmaker shared a sweet tribute to Benny via her Instagram story with a snap of the spouses smooching under a decorated tree.

She captioned the clip, "I fall more and more in love with you every day."

Selena and Benny, who wed last September, just spent their first Valentine's Day together as a married couple – complete with a hot dog truck and a bouquet of flowers!



