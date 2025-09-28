Selena Gomez marries Benny Blanco in swoon-worthy ceremony – see her dress!

Los Angeles, California - Selena Gomez tied the knot with music producer Benny Blanco in an intimate California ceremony on Saturday, and she's treated fans to a sneak peek into the big day!

Selena Gomez gave fans a peek into wedding day with a new Instagram post. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@selenagomez

On Saturday, the 33-year-old star confirmed she and Benny are now husband and wife with a series of snaps from their nuptials shared to Instagram.

"9.27.25," Selena captioned the post, along with two white heart emojis.

The post, which featured photos with a grainy film-style filter, gave a peek at the Only Murders in the Building actor's gorgeous gown.

Selena's dress, like Benny's suit, was designed by Ralph Lauren and featured a lace-detailed halter-style bodice that left the back open.

The lovebirds announced their engagement in December 2024 after one year of dating.

The Rare Beauty mogul celebrated her bachelorette party last month in Mexico, while her 37-year-old beau had his bachelor bash in Las Vegas.

Though few other photos from the ceremony have been revealed so far, several A-listers were spotted in the Santa Barbara area this weekend to attend Selena and Benny's wedding festivities.